Singer/actress Halle Bailey has been having the best year ever. The Grown-ish star has been making her rounds in preparation for the role of a lifetime. Plugged in as Ariel in Disney’s live-action animated musical classic released nationwide in May, the trailer gave us a look into the certified blockbuster hit.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid star— Halle Bailey



Yesterday, the 2023 Disney Dreamer Academy ambassador appeared in Washington, D.C. to participate in the White House’s 2023 Easter Egg Roll. As part of the annual festivities, Bailey served as a guest reader and read two books: The Little Mermaid: Make a Splash by Ashley Franklin and Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry.

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

Halle Bailey at The 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll

