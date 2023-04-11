Last month, Chilli from TLC and Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence addressed rumors they were trying to have a baby after Matthew revealed he was ready for kids. Despite the questions and backlash from social media users—Chilli insists her romance is the real deal.


Page Six reports:

“It’s real and there is nothing fake about it,” the TLC singer, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, told Page Six at the event. “I’m here with him because I wanna be and he wants to be. We’re just so happy, we really are.

“I honestly didn’t think that I would experience what I’m experiencing now and I was OK with that.”

The “No Scrubs” singer added that she was never someone who needed to be in a relationship.

“He has changed everything, the way I look at relationships. It’s so different,” she swooned.

However, Chilli declined to say whether a marriage was in the cards for the pair.

“We’re still in the beginning stages so we’ll see,” she said with a laugh.