Tory Lanez will have to wait a bit longer for his sentencing in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

According to NBC News, Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, has another delay in his sentencing, while his legal team attempts to secure him a new trial.

This is one of the multiple sentencing delays for Lanez. With a new legal team in place and issuing a request for a new trial, the sentencing is once again on hold. Meanwhile, Lanez remains inside Los Angeles County Jail.

Lanez was convicted in December for assault with a semi-automatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He is facing a max prison time just short of 23 years.

You can read more on this case here.