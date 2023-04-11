Melania Trump is expected to rejoin Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign in the forthcoming weeks. A source close to Page Six states Trump begged for his wife to be by his side throughout the run.

“He told her, ‘I really need you for this because we are going to be campaigning,’” the source said. “They had a major talk over the weekend, and she has … agreed to be on board.”

Melania Trump was stated to have enjoyed a private meal with Trump on Easter. She also issued a rose on Instagram to give Easter wishes.

Aside from Mar-a-Lago and Manhattan, Trump was spotted at the marine vent of fight weekend. Fresh off an indictment, Donald Trump is standing next to one of Hip-Hop’s most controversial figures, DJ Akademiks. Big T and Big Ak were on hand at UFC 287 in Miami, which made for a Kodak moment between the two.

“Might have to take up Uncle Trump on his offer of being His Vice President 2024. Bruh told me ‘no way you’d be worse than Kamala,’” wrote on the picture of his Cageside moment.