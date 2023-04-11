Several reports have confirmed that Richmond Virginia rapper EGYPXN shot his mother, sister and younger brother following a forced home entry, sending his family members to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. All of this occurred the day of the release of his new music video “Be Free”, which was pre-scheduled.

The shooting launch a city-wide man hunt for the rapper after he was identified as a suspect. EGYPXN was later engaged in a shootout with police, resulting in the injury of one police officer and the death of the troubled rapper when officers returned fire.

It is unclear what caused the domestic disturbance that initiated the shooting, but the tragedy didn’t put a halt on the release of his new video, which has already garnered 16K views since the beginning of the month.

