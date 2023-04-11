Rumors have been swarming that former talk show host Wendy Williams was spotted filming a reality TV show at Fresco by Scotto Tuesday in New York City. Now, Wendy’s brother confirms that a show is indeed the works and that she filmed with her family over the Easter holiday.

In a video posted on his YouTube Channel, Tommy Williams expresses his disappointment that Wendy brought a film crew for her first visit in years and only stayed for one day.He said they were able to fuse some family time in and that she seems clear and focused and happy at where she is inlife. He also added that Wendy had some ‘strange looking dudes’ hanging around. “Family always has your back…big shout out to my big sister Wendy Williams for showing up. It meant the world.”

Fans worry that her brother is clout-chasing as he went live to show his sister and dad staring off into the water.

Watch the video below.