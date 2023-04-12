Sotheby has set a record for the highest price a pair of sneakers has ever sold for. According to ESPN, Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan XIII “Breds” sold for $2,238,000. The sneakers were worn during Mike’s “Last Dance” run.


The Jordan 13s were worn during the 1998 NBA Finals, specifically game 2. MJ would drop 37 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in the 93-88 win over the Utah Jazz. The sneakers were part of the run to Jordan’s last championship.

The sneakers were gifted to a Utah Jazz ball boy who helped Jordan recover a lost jacket.

“Today’s record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectables, said in a statement. “Sotheby’s is extremely proud to hold the world record for most valuable game-worn sports memorabilia at auction and the most valuable sneakers ever sold, both of which — to no surprise — are directly tied to the global icon, Michael Jordan.”

You can see the sneakers below.