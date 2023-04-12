Several reports have confirmed that Jay-Z will perform in Paris at Louis Vuitton’s concert to recognize the cultural influence of Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol.

In his first live performance since his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards, Hov will take the stage in what is being called the “JAY-Z Celebration Concert.” The concert will be sponsored by Tiffany and Co. in Paris’ Louis Vuitton Foundation’s Auditorium on Friday, April 14.

“To coincide with the Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands exhibition, JAY-Z will give a celebratory concert to pay tribute to Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, on Friday 14 April 2023 at 9pm, in the Fondation’s Auditorium,” the foundation’s website reads.

