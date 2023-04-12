Metro Boomin has delivered a new music video for “Too Many Nights” featuring Don Toliver and Future. The new video comes from Boomin’s HEROES & VILLAINS album.

In the video, Don Toliver and Future rule a neon dancefloor and dimly lit backrooms. To close the video, a t-shirt with Young Thug on it appears with the word “FREE.”

If you are looking to catch Metro Boomin live, you can pull up to Coachella where he has to guest-packed sets on April 14 and April 21.

The full video is available below.