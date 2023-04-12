According to a recent interview with Vibe Magazine, Migos’ Quavo said that following his role in the new film Praise This, he’s be open to making a gospel album.

Starring the likes of Chloe Bailey, Anjelika Washington, Druski, Tristan Mack Wilds and many more seasoned actors, Quavo’s acting debut has been very pivotal in his career and seems to be opening up more creative possibilities after the loss of Takeoff.

Speaking on how he initially landed the role, Quavo said, “I was surprised. I’ve been going at Will [Packer] for a long time, for about four years now,” he recalled. “We’re good friends. I’ve been telling him to put me in something. He was just like, ‘Wait for the right time, wait for the right time.’ The right timing came, Praise This, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Advertisement

When speaking on the likelihood of a gospel album ,Quavo said, “I wouldn’t mind, but I like working with gospel artists. I think that they feel that’s how they got it. And I got it out the mud in another different lane. But whenever we cross [paths] and get together, I think, ‘Yes, we should do something.’ I think I should do a collab, yeah.”