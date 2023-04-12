Queens rapper Nicki Minaj is stepping into the comic book and animation world with the new TV series Lady Danger. Onika Tanya Maraj is ready to flex more of her creativity to both star in and executive produce the series, according to a new report Deadline.

The series stems from the two-part comic book series that debuted from Dark Horse Comics in 2015, created by Alex de Campi with artwork by Mulele Jarvis and John Lucas.

Nicki will voice the title character, and executive produce alongside fellow queens MC—Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson through his G-Unit Film & TV company.

Advertisement

The character was introduced in Alex de Campi’s Grindhouse: Drive In, Bleed Out series, with a two-part arc that was released in 2015.

The series is set in the year 2075, following a government field agent who is left for dead by her team after discovering a dangerous secret.

She is ultimately brought back to life as Lady Danger, described as an, ‘an afrofuturistic a**-kicking Agent of B.O.O.T.I (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention).

The secret agent must conceal her true identity while she fights villains who are destroying the earth and its vulnerable inhabitants.

Carlton Jordan and Crystle Roberson will write the series and serve as executive producers for the series with Minaj and 50 Cent.

Also executive producing are Brian Sher, and Paul Young & Mike Griffin for Make Good Content, with Starburns Industries serving as the animation studio.