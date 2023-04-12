Rihanna’s and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy has won the Easter Internet. While celebrities roll out their celebration photos, Rihanna’s son quite literally cleaned up Instagram.


The images show the baby boy frolicking with real-life bunnies with jewels on his neck and holding a “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” book.

For her family, Rihanna just copped a new crib. The head of the Fenty empire reportedly just dropped $21 million on a penthouse in Century City, CA.

According to Dirt.com, Rih’s new digs is four bedrooms and six and a half baths across 9,290 square feet. The penthouse crib takes up the entire 40th floor of its building.

The home was originally placed on the market by Nick Molnar for $28 million, before closing at $21 million on March 31.

The home’s elevator opens into an entry gallery. The home has floor-to-ceiling windows with skyline views, marble countertops, and premium appliances. Also included are a movie theater, dual bespoke closets, a private lounge, and more.

Rihanna’s neighbors include Denzel Washington and Terry and Heather Dubrow. You can learn more about her new crib here.