$21 million is light for Rihanna. The head of the Fenty empire reportedly just dropped that amount of money on a penthouse in Century City, CA.

According to Dirt.com, Rih’s new digs is four bedrooms and six and a half baths across 9,290 square feet. The penthouse crib takes up the entire 40th floor of its building.

The home was originally placed on the market by Nick Molnar for $28 million, before closing at $21 million on March 31.

The home’s elevator opens into an entry gallery. The home has floor-to-ceiling windows with skyline views, marble countertops, and premium appliances. Also included are a movie theater, dual bespoke closets, a private lounge, and more.

Rihanna’s neighbors include Denzel Washington and Terry and Heather Dubrow. You can learn more about her new crib here.