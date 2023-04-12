With the NBA Playoffs underway and his name not on a roster, DeMarcus Cousins is headed to Puerto Rico to play basketball. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Cousins will sign with the Guaynabo Mets for the Puerto Rican professional basketball league.

Cousins’ ambition is to create a path for himself back to the NBA in the fall. For his career Cousins averaged 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds for his career. He most recently had a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers after playing with the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021-22 season.

Instead of Cousins, the Lakers brought on Tristan Thompson to “shore up” their playoff roster.

Cousins has made headlines over the last couple of days of news. Speaking with Kevin Garnett on the KG CERTIFIED podcast, Cousins stated despite not being on a roster, he’s the third-best center in basketball.

“Right now, I’m the third-best center in the league,” Cousins said. “I mean, I’m a fan of the game. I’m always watching. I’m always enjoying these guys talents and things of that nature. But the game is just in a different place from my perspective.”

So the top two would be league MVP Nikola Jokic and Sixers MVP candidate Joel Embiid. After those names, you have Anthony Davis if you want to categorize him as a center instead of a power forward, “Punchin'” Rudy Gobert, Bam Adebayo in Miami, a walking triple-double in Domantas Sabonis who led the Sacramento Kings, the same franchise that drafted Cousins, to the playoffs for the first time in almost 20 years, Deandre Ayton in Phoenix, a monster defensive presence in Jarrett Allen in Cleveland, and a walking double every night in Chicago with Nikola Vucevic. Rank Cousins where you wish in that block, but it isn’t No. 3. You can hear it from him, though, below.