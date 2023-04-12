R&B legend Stephanie Mills is back acting again. She starred in Lifetime’s newest film, Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story. The movie premiered this past weekend on the popular network.

The Grammy-winning artist takes the main role as Birdie Moore, a reality TV star, which her life starts to unravel after learning a host of family secrets. One highlight in the film is that Mills and another Grammy winner, Erica Campbell, get to put their singing abilities on display. Viewers will be in for a treat.

Lifetime has been producing movies regarding anthology in a seven-part series titled, Seven Deadly Sins. The movie series is inspired by the novels of Victoria Christopher Murray and executive produced by Bishop T.D. Jakes. Prior to Pride, greed, envy, wrath, and lust have been the main topics of the series.

Thank you so much for watching #PrideOnLifetime with me and so many amazing people worked very hard on this movie. I hope you enjoyed the movie. We must understand as a family how #Pride can destroy us from within. Thank you for supporting me through out my career. God Bless💜 pic.twitter.com/WhXD2P4FYP — Stephanie Mills (@PrettyMill1) April 9, 2023

This is the first time the “Never Knew Love Like This Before” singer has had the lead role in a television movie. Her first time acting was as Dorothy in the original “The Wiz” on Broadway. Mills says she took the role of Birdie Moore because Birdie and she have gone through similar experiences in life.

“I couldn’t relate to the reality thing because I don’t like reality TV. But I could relate to what was going on personally. I could definitely relate to being a mother loving her son so much that she wanted to cover up whatever he was doing. I have a son who is 22 years old and he cons me every day.” – Stephanie Mills

Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story is now streaming on Lifetime and HULU.