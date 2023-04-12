It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… T-Pain?! Wiscansin University has become the epicenter for an alien outbreak that’s spread across the country and T-Pain is here to save the day! T-Pain has announced his Escape From Wiscansin Festival and Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion live dates via a The Faculty-inspired video – PRESS HERE to watch.

The tour kicks off with his 2nd Annual Wiscansin Fest on June 10th (the eve of “T-Pain Day” in the state of Wisconsin) at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee, WI (featuring performances by T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Tobi Lou, and many more soon to be announced) and will continue to Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Washington, DC, New York, Boston, and Atlanta, with support from Tobi Lou. Tickets for the tour and festival are on sale April 14 at 10am local time at www.wiscansin.co.After T-Pain’s lyric “Put you in a mansion, somewhere in Wiscansin” from his 2008 hit “Can’t Believe It” went viral on Twitter in 2016, the fictitious Wiscansin University was born, complete with its own humorous merch and T-Pain as its dean. T-Pain named his 2022 tour “The Road to Wiscansin,” which culminated in the first annual sold-out Wiscansin Fest in 2022 and saw400k people tune into the official livestream, featuring performances by artists such as T-Pain, Lil Jon, Hannibal Burress, and more.

During T-Pain’s performance, state representative Kalan Haywood surprised him with a proclamation from Mayor Cavalier Johnson deeming June 11th “T-Pain Day” to be celebrated annually throughout the state.

