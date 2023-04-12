It looks like YFN Lucci is living his best life behind bars.

A video recently surfaced online of the Atlanta rapper pouring up lean in his jail cell, seeing Lucci recording himself pouring purple liquid into another bottle that’s labeled ginger ale. He’s then seen mixing the bottle up and grabbing a stack of styrofoam cups before the camera cuts off.

YFN Lucci pouring up in the slammer pic.twitter.com/KF5VLII717 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) April 10, 2023

YFN Lucci is currently detained at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, awaiting trial for murder and RICO charges. Dating back to the top of 2021, a warrant was issued for Lucci’s arrest due to his connection to the shooting of James Adams, who passed away at 28 years old.

Lucci, real name Rayshawn Lamar Bennett turned himself in, consequently charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm. After posting bail, Lucci was one of the names in a sprawling, 105-count racketeering indictment focused on factions of the Bloods gang. He turned himself in in May of 2021 and attempted to post bail again, but the judge denied it.

Last year in February, Lucci was stabbed by a fellow inmate while behind bars. Allegedly, two YSL associates were behind the attack. Even so, Lucci posted to his Instagram last month that he would not testify against Young Thug. He wrote, “Even in a earthquake we wouldn’t break n-gga know we solid #Free650.”

Lucci’s lawyer continues to claim his innocence. He tells WSB-TV, “He’s not a gang member. What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world.”

Lucci is best known for hit singles “Wet,” “At My Best,” “Everyday We Lit” with PnB Rock, and more.