Aoki Lee Simmons Calls Out Vogue for Snubbing Her Mom From Their Karl Lagerfeld Tribute Cover

Kimora Lee Simmons’ 20-year-old daughter Aoki Lee Simmons called out Vogue Magazine after her mom was left off of the cover celebrating late designer Karl Lagerfeld. Kimora definitely hit the scene as one of Lagerfeld’s legendary muse’s. She signed an exclusive contract with Chanel at just 13-years-old and went on to close his haute couture show in 1989.

Recently, Vogue posted their May 2023 issue announcing it is a celebration of Karl Lagerfeld and the models ‘he loved the most’.

For the cover story, shot at Paris’s @le_grand_palais amid a sweeping renovation, we asked ten designers inspired by Lagerfeld’s visionary work to interpret it anew. Their creations appear on ten of the models that Lagerfeld loved most: Anok Yai, Shalom Harlow, Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen, Adut Akech, Natalia Vodianova, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Gigi Hadid, and Devon Aoki.

Kimora’s daughter Aoki then responded on her social media defending her mom and her legacy.



Aoki wrote:

Let us not forget the youngest Chanel bride, Karl muse and his “face of the 21st century” at age 13, straight from the suburbs of St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of a single mother and first gen immigrant, the maker of the wayyy♥️✨ @kimoraleesimmons I’m always so proud of you mom!

