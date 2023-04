Chicago Link Up: Saba Teams with No ID for New Single and Video “Back in Office”

A pair of Chicago legends in Saba and No I.D. have linked for the new single “Back in Office.” The single and video are an introduction to a private collection from the duo.

Using a bluesy guitar and luscious strings, No ID’s retro production tempers a smoldering pace on the song. Saba attacks the single with a declaration of the city they both hail from: “I’m from Chicago. We invented mobsters.”

You can see the video below and be on the lookout for more from the two.

