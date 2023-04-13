Several reports have confirmed that Leon Youngblood Jr., better known as the producer “Roccstar”, turned the tables on a would-be robber during a home invasion at his Chatsworth, California home.

The 33-year-old producer was alerted of the burglar on the roof of his garage early Monday morning. Roccstar engaged in a physical confrontation with the intruder, holding him at gunpoint until the police arrived to arrest the intruder. The longtime producer of controversial crooner Chris Brown uploaded a video to IG about the incdent.

Roccstar also inquired the media as to why they didn’t mention the intruder’s race in any of the news reports.

