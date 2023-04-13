It looks like beef is stirring up between BIA and Burna Boy. In case you missed it, a few years ago, BIA spoke with Nicki Minaj on Live, stating she did not know what WizKid, Davido, or Burna Boy looked like. The Grammy-winning artist did not forget that.

He just had a verse on the song “Mera Na,” in which his fans assume a few lines are for the “Whole Lotta Money” rapper. At the end of his verse, Burna Boy allegedly addresses BIA.

“Heard a stupid ho said she don’t know my face/

Got to find out she’d been all in my DMs/

Haan, haan, haan, haan, haan/

Told my ex, “It’s over now”, haan/

I’m worldwide, I’m global now, haan”

The song was just released this past Friday, and Nigerians took to Twitter to spread the speculation. And, BIA got word of this and took to Twitter as well.

Don’t make me rap about you — BIA (@BIABIA) April 7, 2023

An international feud seems to be brewing. Actually, “Mera Na” has seen instant success. It has been viewed over 14 million times on YouTube in 24 hours, with millions of comments and likes. Sidhu Moose Wala was an Indian rapper who was killed in May of 2022. “Mera Na” is his third posthumous single, and he was able to fulfill one of his wishes. Sidhu always wanted to make music with Burna Boy, and now they have a hit!