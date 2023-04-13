Jamie Foxx was hospitalized on Tuesday with a medical complication, his daughter Corinne Foxx revealed in a statement.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the statement read. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Additional details have not been revealed, but a source close to TMZ stated the event happened Tuesday morning and “He’s communicating now, and that’s good news.”

