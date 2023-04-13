Born and raised in Queens, NY, Meyhem Lauren has long been one of the culture’s most reliable brands; built from quality, consistency, and flavor. The multi-media artist and personality takes pride in expressing himself artistically from a raw and unfettered perspective.

DJ Muggs is a West Coast legend. He is the Creator and Producer of Cypress Hill, the Producer of House Of Pain’s “Jump Around”, Ice Cube’s “Check Yourself”, as well as tracks with MF Doom, Westside Gunn, Action Bronson, Conway The Machine and many, many more, and the multiple time Grammy award nominee is more active than ever. In the last few years alone he has released projects with Mach-Hommy, Roc Marciano, Yelawolf, Rome Streetz and Jay Worthy; and he’s currently put the finishing touches on the forthcoming Soul Assassins 4 album.

Madlib has become one of the most celebrated, prolific, and eclectic artists in hip-hop since emerging on the scene in the early 90’s. The unique sound and feel of Madlib’s work has made him a valued collaborator with a number of leading performers, and a widely praised figure in the rap community. Madlib has already released Liberation 2 with Talib Kweli and In The Beginning, Vol 3 with Declaime this calendar year.

Advertisement

The trio’s recently released collaborative project, Champagne For Breakfast, is jointly produced by Madlib & DJ Muggs and features appearances from Action Bronson and Hologram. Now, they return with a new visual for “African Pompano.”

Meyhem Lauren x Madlib & DJ Muggs Champagne For Breakfast is now available via Soul Assassin Records.