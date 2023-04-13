A legendary Hip Hop artist is jumping into the liquor industry. Nelly has started his own moonshine brand. The Grammy Award-winning rapper calls his new beverage, MoShine.

Last week, at WSWA Access Live in Orlando, Florida, MoShine was introduced to the public. The St. Louis, Missouri native named the brand after his hometown. The “Hot in Herre” rapper joined forces with Piedmont Distillers to make the product come to life. As of right now, MoShine has a few different flavors, including passion fruit and peach. In a press release about the new drink, Nelly is trying to make this the drink of all parties.

“Where I come from, we work hard and play harder, and I want my fans to be able to reach for MoShine anytime they’re ready to get the party started.” – Nelly

At the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America event, the St. Lunatics member didn’t only just promote his new liquor and perform his hit songs, but he also played bartender. During the event, a video surfaced showing Nelly passing out shots to the crowd and even taking one himself. It’s safe to say he knows how to promote a product.

