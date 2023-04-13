In his native Toronto, Canada, NAV concludes his 22-date Never Sleep Tour with a sold-out performance at Scotiabank Arena. NAV is the first Canadian rapper to headline the venue since Drake, thanks to his performance on Tuesday. During his performance, Nav brought out some unexpected surprise guests last night, including Travis Scott, Meek Mill, and Lola Brooke. SoFaygo, & RealestK were the tour’s support acts.

The producer and rapper, who was born in Canada, has had a successful and still developing career. With four albums under his belt, he has achieved two #1 Billboard Top 200 albums and four Top 10s, accumulating billions of streams. Demons Protected by Angels, his most recent album, is his third consecutive to debut at #1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop and Rap Charts. NAV, Wheezy, Pro Logic, Boi 1da, Money Musik, Tay Keith, BenjiCold, Rex Kudo, and others contributed to the production of Demons Protected by Angels, which was executive produced by NAV and Amir “Cash” Esmailian and featured Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Future, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, Babyface Ray, and Realest K.

You can see images from the night below.

