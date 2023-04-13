Meek Mill’s Atlanta home is officially sold, but it’s staying in the Maybach Music family as Rick Ross has copped the crib for a cool $4.2 million.

According to WSB-TV, luxury realtor Alisha Gillooly revealed the sale of the Buckhead mansion. All $4.2 million was paid in cash.

The crib has nine bathrooms, a movie theater, sauna, outdoor pool, jacuzzi, tennis court, playground, and double garages.

“MANSION FOR SALE IN ATL my realtor not getting this off fast enough & I think I can lol I never moved in it had for a few years,” Meek wrote last month.

“Sandy springs/buckhead area! When somebody get traded to the hawks or falcons come grab this Jawn! I’m not even gone tag who shot this shitty video lol!”

Rick Ross has not spoken on the acquisition