Rihanna has been having the time of her life. Following an epic year and her new journey with motherhood, the trendsetting entrepreneur recently purchased a deluxe penthouse in Century City, Calif.

According to Dirt.com, Rihanna’s new $21 million penthouse is a 9,290-square-foot luxury condo located at The Century, one of the most expensive and prestigious residential skyscrapers in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old singer currently owns a 3-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot unit in the building, but her new crib is almost three times the size and occupies the building’s entire 40th floor.

The 4-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home, which she purchased from Afterpay co-founder Nick Molnar, was originally listed for $28 million, but Rihanna negotiated a hefty discount.

The lavish amenities include a private elevator, floor-to-ceiling windows with skyline views, dark brown hardwood floors, and an all-white kitchen with marble countertops. Other features include a soundproof movie theater, master suite with curved bedroom, and private lounge.

Rihanna’s famous neighbors at The Century include Denzel Washington, reality stars Terry and Heather Dubrow, and Candy Spelling, who lives on the two floors above Rihanna.

The Fenty Beauty mogul, who is worth a reported $1.4 billion, already has an impressive real estate portfolio including two properties in Beverly Hills. Back in 2021, she paid $23.8 million for the side-by-side mansions, which she reportedly leases.

