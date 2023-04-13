Another man has been arrested for the murder of Chicago rapper FBG Duck. 33-year-old Ralph Turpin, known as “Tall” or “Teezy,” was charged with committing a murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.

According to WLS-TV Chicago, Turpin is the sixth man charged. He joins Charles “C Murda” Liggins, 30; Kenneth “Kenny” Robinson, 28; Tacarlos “Los” Offerd, 30; Christopher “C Thang” Thomas, 22; and Marcus “Muwop” Smart, 22.

The arrest and charges come months after Duck’s mother, LaSheena Weekly, stated additional arrests were coming. FBG Duck was shot in the chest, groin, and neck, killing him and injuring two others in a robbery on Chicago’s Gold Coast. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital after receiving as many as 21 gunshot wounds during the attack outside of Dolce & Gabanna.

The shooting left 38 bullet casings at the scene and happened over the course of 15 seconds.