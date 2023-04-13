With Raggaeton remaining a dominant force on TikTok, Karol G, and Shakira’s “TQG” found a way to break through and become the top trending Latin song on the platform last week. Traditional and regional Latin genres that don’t get as much radio airplay have seen improved commercial success because of TikTok.

Regional Mexican music, a catch-all word that incorporates genres like norteo, corridos, and banda, is leading the charge. This genre went from being absent to a mainstay on the Billboard charts, in part due to the success of regional songs on TikTok. Both “Soy Él Unico” by Yahritza y Su Esencia and “Botella Tras Botella,” which first gained popularity as an original sound on TikTok, debuted at #20 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021. “Botella Tras Botella” (344k video productions) by Christian Nodal & Gera.MX was the first regional Mexican hit to chart on the Hot 100.

Mexican regional music is having a big year on TikTok, and Peso Pluma, a 23-year-old singer, is leading the push. Peso Pluma, who has over 1.6 million TikTok followers, is behind some of the year’s biggest hits, such as the Natanael Cano collaboration “PRC” (261k video creations), which gained popularity thanks to a dance that utilizes the song’s distinctive trumpet hook, and the Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma joint effort “Ella Baila Sola,” which generated over 470k video creations.

Peso is currently in the spotlight thanks to his collaboration with Yng Lvcas, “La Bebe,” which generated over 40k creations and peaked as #2 on TikTok’s list of the week’s most popular songs. Peso Pluma has five singles that have reached the Billboard Hot 100 as a result of TikTok, including “PRC” (#64), “La Bebe” (#26), and “Ella Baila Sola,” which recently reached the highest-charting position for a regional Mexican song in chart history at #17.