The NBA Playoffs will begin this Saturday, and one of the stellar first-round matchups will pair the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. That means more battles between old teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

Will there be beef between the two ball players over their Oklahoma City Thunder days? Not according to Westbrook.

“I think people still think like there’s some beef or something,” Westbrook said to ESPN. “There’s no beef, so I think that’s the good narrative for media, for people to talk about.

“But there’s no beef. I got nothing but respect for him and things he’s done with his career and having to see him back from injury. There’s no beef at all. But he knows I’m going to compete and I know he’s going to compete and that’s all it is.”

The series will open in the Valley of the Sun with an 8:00 pm EDT start on TNT.