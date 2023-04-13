When it comes to LSU sports, Shaq would know a thing or two. The Big Fella donned the purple and gold for the Tigers during his collegiate career.

Speaking on his The Big Podcast with Shaq, the legend stated Angel Reese is the greatest athlete to come out of the sports programs at LSU.

“She’s probably the greatest athlete ever to come out of LSU Sports,” Shaq said. “You heard it here first. Man and female.”

Shaq would clarify that he includes himself in the comparison and Reese is better than him. “Because guess what? She delivered that package. A lot of people got the package still in our truck. She delivered the package.”

That package, of course, is a championship. Adding to her legacy, she got her 34th double-double in the NCAA championship game, becoming the most in a single season in women’s college basketball history.

You can hear Shaq give Reese her props below.

Shaquille O’Neal had TIME for those attempting to call out LSU’s Angel Reese for celebrating her win over Iowa and Caitlin Clark.

Multiple personalities would attack Reese’s character on Twitter, and Shaq would chime in with responses to Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy and Political figure Keith Olbermann.

Shaq’s swift responses are available below.

shut your dumb ass up leave angel reese alone. — SHAQ (@SHAQ) April 3, 2023