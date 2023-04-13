SOURCE SPORTS: Zion Williamson Being ‘In My Own Head’ Has Him Still Out

If you are looking for Zion Williamson to play during the NBA Playoffs, get ready to be disappointed. The Superstar forward for the New Orleans Pelicans will be on the sideline for the team’s Play-In Game on Wednesday night and seemingly for the playoffs as well.

Williamson revealed he could play, but his own mind is what is holding him back form taking the court.

“I can pretty much do everything,” Williamson said. “It’s just a matter of the level that I was playing at before my hamstring. I don’t want to go out there and be in my own head and affect the team when I can just be on the sideline supporting them more.”

How do you feel about those details, Pelicans fans?