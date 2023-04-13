According to confirmed reports, authorities have arrested Nima Momeni, an IT tech company owner, for the stabbing death of CashApp founder Bob Lee.

An arrest warrant was issued for Momeni in the April 4 stabbing of Lee in San Francisco after it was revealed that Lee and the Expand IT owner were driving in a car registered to the alleged assailant when a physical confrontation occurred between the two men. A knife was discovered not far from the scene, which police believe Momeni used to stab Lee.

Police say that the stabbing was not a robbery ora random crime.

No further information has been released about the incident, but TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop.