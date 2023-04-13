[WATCH] Beanie Sigel Says Kanye West Needs Someone in His Corner to Tell Him When to Shut Up

Beanie Sigel has spent a fair amount of time around Kanye West in his career. In this post-former-billionaire era of Ye, Sigel has disclosed what he thinks can help the Chicago legend in the future. Someone who will tell him to “shut the f— up” and not be a yes man.

Appearing on Vlad TV, Beanie Sigel spoke about Kanye’s controversies and then moved on to an easy remedy for his issues.

“Kanye needs somebody around him that’s gonna tell him, ‘Shut the fuck up.’ Like, ‘Chill out, bro,’ and he gotta be able to accept that. He needs somebody that don’t care about his money.”

