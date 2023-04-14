“Cuff It” has become a massive hit for Beyoncé. Billboard notes the single has become the longest-charting hit of her solo career, notching its 34th week on the Hot 100.

“Cuff It” currently sits at No. 34 on the Billboard 100. The song that it passed for Queen Bey is “Video Phone, which she recorded alongside Lady Gaga in 2009-10.

At its peak, “Cuff It” hit No. 6 this past February.

Beyoncé will soon take “Cuff It” and the rest of the songs from her stellar Renaissance album on the road. Earlier this year, the superstar singer announced the dates for her 2023 Renaissance World Tour.

The official dates for Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE World Tour. pic.twitter.com/DHsHIz8lzn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 1, 2023

If you have yet to get your tickets, get on it. Beyoncé’s worldwide tour begins next month. You can see the full run of dates below.

5.10: Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

5.14: Brussels, BE @ Baudoin Stadium

5.17: Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

5.20: Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield

5.23: Sunderland, UK @ Stadium Of Light

5.26: Paris, FR @ Stade De France

5.29: London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

5.30: London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6.06: Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

6.08: Barcelona, SP @ Olympic Stadium

6.11: Marseille, FR @ Orange Vélodrome

6.15: Cologne, DE @ Rheinenergiestadion

6.17: Amsterdam, NL @jc Arena

6.21: Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

6.24: Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

6.27: Warsaw, PL @ Pge Nardowy

7.08: Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

7.09: Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

7.12: Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

7.15: Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

7.17: Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

7.20: Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium

7.22: Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

7.26: Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

7.29: New York, NY @ Metlife Stadium

8.01: Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

8.03: Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

8.05: Washington, DC @ Fedex Field

8.09: Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

8.11: Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

8.16: Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

8.18: Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

8.21: St. Louis, MI @ Dome At Americas Center

8.24: Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

8.26: Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

8.30: San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

9.02: Los Angeles, CA @ Sofi Stadium

9.11: Vancouver, CA @ Bc Place

9.13: Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

9.18: Kansas City, KS @ Arrowhead Stadium

9.21: Dallas, TX @ At&t Stadium

9.23: Houston, TX @ Nrg Stadium

9.27: New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome