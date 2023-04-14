This weekend, people from all around Thailand will come together to celebrate Songkran, a joyous and reflective new year’s festival. The first-ever Rolling Loud festival to take place in Asia, Rolling Loud Thailand, has the ideal setting as the year begins. Fans from Asia will have the opportunity to witness their favorite rappers live at the festival, which ushers in a new era for the premier rap festival brand in the world.

Rolling Loud Thailand broke records as the biggest music festival ever held in the Land of Smiles after just one night of the three-day event. The first day of Rolling Loud Thailand, which took place at Legend Siam in the coastal city of Pattaya, featured the fusion of cultures that make this festival special. Cardi B finished the night’s performances on the OKX Stage with a string of classics that got the crowd singing along. Cardi wasn’t the only performer that day; Uzi Vert and Rae Sremmurd also offered incredible energy, while Ferg, Blueface, and Tana put on a show for the audience.

The first day of the festival featured a star-studded display for Asia’s prodigious rap talent, featuring performances by Malaysian veteran Joe Flizzow and multi-talented South Korean Bibi. Homegrown Thai artists like rap pioneer F.Hero and indie rap superstar UrboyTJ also shone on the Levi’s Stage.

As big names like Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Jessi, and Thaitanium take the stage over the rest of the weekend, there will be plenty more music and cross-cultural interaction.

Credit: Rolling Loud / @izzynuzzophoto

Credit: Rolling Loud / @chrisallmeid

Credit: Rolling Loud / @chrisallmeid

Credit: Rolling Loud / @izzynuzzophoto

Credit: Rolling Loud / @HenryHwu

Credit: Rolling Loud / @IZZYNUZZOPHOTO

Credit: Rolling Loud / @HenryHwu