It seems like everything Chris Brown puts out is an automatic hit, and now, he’s enlisting the one and only Ciara for yet another all-star collaboration.

Today, the “Under The Influence” recording artist took to his 137 million followers on Instagram to reveal he’s dropping a song with Ciara. On his Instagram story, he writes, “Me and @ciara got some 🔥🔥🔥🔥 coming 👀”

While CB didn’t include any details on when we might be able to expect the collab, fans were left in a frenzy. The last time the two were seen together was on stage at the BET Awards back in 2008, as Ciara joined Chris Brown for a special performance of his smash hit “Take You Down.”

The chemistry on stage was immediately apparent, as both artists were seen decked out in all black with a waterfall backdrop.

Fast forward to 2022, the two were supposed to take the stage again at the 2022 American Music Awards, paying tribute to the late, great Michael Jackson. However, unfortunately, Chris Brown was pulled last minute, due to his background in domestic violence.

Thankfully, Chris Brown uploaded his own behind-the-scenes footage of the choreography for his fans, not letting his hard work go to waste.

On the music tip, the last time the two collaborated on a song was for Ciara’s 2009 album called Fantasy Ride, on the song “Turntables.” Fans can look forward to part two, hopefully arriving real soon in the near future.