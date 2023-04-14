Da Brat and Her Wife Jesseca Share Video of Feeling For Their Baby’s Kicks: ‘I Feel It Again’

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Dupart are giving us an intimate look at their road to a new baby. In a shared post on Instagram, the couple shared a video of the two feeling for kicks from their forthcoming son.

In the video, Da Brat pushes her stomach and feels for kicks from the baby. “I felt it again,” she says.

The caption for the video reads:

Guess who’s feeling the baby’s movements now 😊😊😊 it’s the SWEETEST little things to watch 💕💕💕💕 my wife is so deserving of all this excitement, love and blessings 💕💕💕💕 Baby Boy Harris-Dupart is playing games with his mommy

The two are also promoting a new series, Brat Loves Judy, which will premiere on April 27.

Da Brat and Jesseca held a gender reveal. Joined by their family, the couple revealed an “It’s A Boy” on a sign, sparking celebration among the attendees.

“Baby Harris – Dupart is a boy,” the couple wrote on Instagram.

Da Brat and her wife xclusively revealed the pregnancy to PEOPLE magazine.

“It’s been quite a journey, there’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40,” Da Brat said.

“It started as a joke, we were like, ‘We’re extending our family!'” Harris-Dupart said. “But then we got a huge response. It was like, ‘Oh my God do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!'”

Harris-Dupart is a previous mother of three, Da Brat stated a child is a life surprise for her. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

She added her wife changed her perspective, “I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

Da Brat Reveals Pregnancy at 48: 'I Thought It Wasn't in the Cards for Me' https://t.co/YdNN2Hw8j9 — People (@people) February 21, 2023

Da Brat and her fiancee Jessica “Judy” Depart, officially tied the knot on 2/22/22. According to PEOPLE, the two chose the special date for their Georgia-based event.

The wedding was held at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, GA, with 100 guests attending, including Jermaine Dupri, Lisa Ray McCoy, Eva Marcille, Rickey Smiley, and more.

After the ceremony, Da Brat told PEOPLE that she was thrilled to call Dupart her wife while revealing before the wedding the tandem had “so many things going on, and so many decisions to make.”

“Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” Da Brat said. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”

You can head over to PEOPLE to see the full run of exclusive pictures and more details on the picture here and the wedding here.