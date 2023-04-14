Famous Dex is Nearly a Year Sober and Returning to Music with ‘Rich Forever 5’

A special salute goes out to Famous Dex, who is closing in on one complete year of sobriety. TMZ caught up with the Chicago rapper at LAX, where he also gave an update on his career.

According to Dex, his new project, Rich Forever 5, is on the way, and he resigned a new deal with 300 Entertainment for several million dollars.

Near the end of his time at the airport, Dex gave some words of inspiration.

“Keep God first and never forget where you come from,” Dex said. “Keep God first, never give up because we might give up but God don’t and stay humble.”

You can see all the joy in Famous Dex below.