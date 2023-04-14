G Herbo has a decision to make. The Chicago rapper is battling a credit card fraud scheme involving stolen cards and fake ids to buy expensive items. The sum of the scam was $1.5 million.


With the money, Herbo and associates were accused of buying expensive puppies, flying in private jets, renting hotels, and more. Herbo claimed not guilty but could be facing a deal.

According to AllHipHop, prosecutors have requested a Rule 11 hearing in which a defendant can plead guilty to criminal charges. He has been charged with aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

It is noted if he reaches a deal, he would avoid prison time for identity theft and fraud. Negotiations will continue through June 1, 2023