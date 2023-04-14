Ja Morant is getting ready for his run into the NBA Finals. Ahead of his matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant has countersued the teenager who claims assault at his home.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard is suspected of beating up and pointing a gun at a 17-year-old following a basketball game at his house in July 2022, according to a police report obtained by the Washington Post.

Morant allegedly hit the teenager after he threw a ball back at Morant. The ball slipped through and hit Morant in the chin. The teenager said that Morant asked one of his friends if “Do I do it to him?” to which his friend replied “Yeah. Do it.” That moment was followed by a punch in the jaw and an assault by Morant’s friends.

“I fell to the ground, trying to cover my face, so I wouldn’t get hit in the face. I got, started getting hit, punched in my head, everything else. … Ja hit me like 12 to 13 times.”

The teenager said that Ja went back into his house and came out with a gun in his waistband, and while he did not pull the gun out, he put his hand on it. Morant’s dad apparently came outside and yelled at him to get back inside the house.

The victim’s mother filed a police report and took him to the hospital.

According to The Daily Memphian, Morant filed documents stating he was a victim of slander, battery, and assault by the hands of the teenager. Morant states his career could have been ended by the basketball thrown at his face.