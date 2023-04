Lloyd Banks Announces April Release Date for His Next Album, ‘The Course of the Inevitable III’

Lloyd Banks is back in album mode. The veteran Queens rapper has announced The Course Of The Inevitable III (Pieces Of My Pain) for Friday, April 21.

Hitting Instagram, Banks revealed the album is loading. You can see his announcement below.

Banks dropped off The Course of The Inevitable 2 in June 2021. The album featured Benny the Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano, Styles P, Sy Ari Da Kid, and Vado. You can hear that release below.

