Carl Crawford may have apologized to Megan Thee Stallion, but she said that’s not enough, she wants her money too! TMZ states that Houston Hottie filed a motion against Crawford and 1501 Certified Entertainment over money owed.

Court docs state Crawford is sending all the company’s money, generated by Thee Stallion’s hits, to his own pockets to sidestep paying her. 1501’s main bank account reportedly has under $10,000 in it, not the millions that were deposited there and represented in court documents.

The suit alleges in addition to Crawford, J. Prince and Gee Roberson are getting paydays. Prince and Roberson have roles within the label.

Previously, Carl Crawford backed off of his beef with Megan Thee Stallion. Hitting TMZ, Crawford introduced Kai “Verse” Tayler as the new President of 1501 Certified Entertainment, while also revealing he wants to make amends with the Houston Hottie.

“Unfortunately, me and Megan haven’t talked since 2019,” Crawford said. “We been going through what y’all seen online. That’s unfortunate too because I never wanted to go have a situation where I was going back nad forth with her on the Internet.”

He added, “I never had problems with Megan Thee Stallion, but this social media stuff turned it really sour. You take this social media stuff out of it, and we won’t have a problem. You won’t hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion’s name unless it’s a big-time interview.”

Crawford would reveal that he wanted a fresh face to the company as the reputation had tanked. “I have to take responsibility for anything that happens in 1501.”

Crawford revealed that he always didn’t make the right decisions and is taking ownership of the issue by revamping the roster and staff.

You can hear it all from Carl Crawford below.