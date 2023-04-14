Mo’Nique is taking on CBS and Paramount.

On Wednesday, the legendary comedian and Oscar winner filed a lawsuit stating she has unpaid royalties over her sitcom The Parkers.

According to AP, the suit is for breach-of-content, citing the media giant’s impact on the show’s profitability to “retain millions that would otherwise be contractually due” to Mo’Nique and her company. Her company is Hicks Media, which is owned by Mo’Nique and her husband/business partner Sidney Hicks.

Mo’Nique released a statement on Instagram:

Today we filed a lawsuit to make sure that we are fairly paid money that we are owed for “The Parkers”. Actors rely on the good faith of Hollywood companies to honor their profit participation agreements. The Parkers was a huge success and continues to be a source of revenue through syndication and streaming channels. To further make my point, the Executive Producers of “The Parkers” took legal action for the same concerns that I have, and they’ve already settled. Unfortunately, all too often, talent gets kept in the dark. We’re looking forward to shedding some light on the subject! I LOVE US 4REAL!!

The Parkers made its debut in 1999 as a spinoff of Moesha. The show had 110 episodes and wrapped up in 2004.