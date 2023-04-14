Yung Bleu has released his new album, Love Scars II, on his own label, Empire and Moon Boy University. The songs on the album combine elite lyrics with acoustically appealing melodies to produce yet another classic R&B work from Bleu.

Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Tink, Hitmaka, Chrishan Dotson (Makasound), OG Parker, and other artists contribute vocals and production to the album’s 15 songs. To introduce this new album, Bleu released “Kissing On Your Tattoos” and “Games Women Play” earlier this year.

With the same artistic vision as the first, this second album will delve further and touch on circumstances and issues that one could feel or experience when in partnerships and/or situationships. Love Scars II reintroduces the distinctive and dependable sound that kept Bleu’s fanbase interested while also attracting a new audience. The artwork draws inspiration from the original Love Scars, which focused heavily on scars but now shifts to a more in-depth or inside perspective.

You can hear the new album below.