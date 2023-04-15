Ahead of 4/20, Future has announced his foray into the world of cannabis. According to Billboard, the Freebandz leader will partner with Carma HoldCo to launch the Evol line of THC, CBD, and Delta 8/9 products.

The report states Future’s new line will be available in California as soon as next month.

“As an artist, I strive to enlighten the world with different perspectives and experiences, whether through my lyrics, live performances, or other creative endeavors,” Future says of the launch. “With Carma HoldCo, I can apply that creativity to build a new cannabis lifestyle brand that resonates within my community and delivers a high-quality product to my fans and a much wider audience.”

“Future is one of this generation’s most prolific, influential artists,” says Carma HoldCo chairman Chad Bronstein. “His drive, creativity, and vision, in partnership with Carma HoldCo, will create experiences that will inspire consumers and further establish us as the new global leader in branding and licensing.”

