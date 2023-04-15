Juvenile went from not knowing what NPR Tiny Desk concerts were to set up a booking. Speaking with fans online, the NOLA legend was wondering what the platform was after fans recommended he take the stage following Trina’s performance.

He thought the idea was dope and he would do it, with a little bit of fan support. Juvenile asked for 10,000 retweets and he would take the performance into consideration. A quick run up and it was done.

The People Have Spoken!!!! 10k!! 🙌🙌🙌 and @NPR locked it in 🤝.



I appreciate the luv and I’m gonna put on a one of a kind show for y’all on #TinyDesk 🙏 https://t.co/Xc1SJ6KOZa pic.twitter.com/gNw1V1aYVV — JUVENILE (@juviethegreat) April 12, 2023

What do you want to hear in Juvenile’s Tiny Desk set?

