Thursday night, Prime Video transported Lagos to NYC for their first African Original movie, GANGS OF LAGOS. The exclusive event + screening was held at the swanky Bryant Park Hotel complete with an African trio of musicians that greeted each guest upon arrival. The fun-filled evening included tunes by DJ Buka, Nigerian cuisine such as ‘Suya,’ and ‘Jollof’ by Accra Restaurant in Harlem. and a moderated conversation with the film stars Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Chioma Chukwuka, with comedian/actor Dulo.

230414 Gangs of Lagos 62

Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Handcrafted cocktails and a 3-course menu served as the prelude to the jaw-dropping film. From beginning to end, guests were on the edge of their seats. The Nigerian action-crime thriller follows the lives of three young friends – Obalola (Tobi  Bakre), Gift (Adesua Etomi-Wellington), and Ify (Chike) – as they navigate destiny, growing up on the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos. Following the screening, a Q&A revealed several moments from the film’s stars. The night ended with more tunes and the dessert course fit for a king or queen.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
230414 Gangs of Lagos 134

230414_ Gangs of Lagos_134
230414 Gangs of Lagos 123

230414_ Gangs of Lagos_123
230414 Gangs of Lagos 88

230414_ Gangs of Lagos_88
230414 Gangs of Lagos 86

230414_ Gangs of Lagos_86
230414 Gangs of Lagos 82

230414_ Gangs of Lagos_82
230414 Gangs of Lagos 72

230414_ Gangs of Lagos_72
230414 Gangs of Lagos 67

230414_ Gangs of Lagos_67
230414 Gangs of Lagos 63

230414_ Gangs of Lagos_63
230414 Gangs of Lagos 62

230414_ Gangs of Lagos_62
230414 Gangs of Lagos 31

230414_ Gangs of Lagos_31
230414 Gangs of Lagos 30

230414_ Gangs of Lagos_30
230414 Gangs of Lagos 28

230414_ Gangs of Lagos_28
230414 Gangs of Lagos 21

230414_ Gangs of Lagos_21
230414 Gangs of Lagos 16

230414_ Gangs of Lagos_16
230414 Gangs of Lagos 15

230414_ Gangs of Lagos_15
230414 Gangs of Lagos 10

230414_ Gangs of Lagos_10

In addition to talent, additional notable attendees included: actress Zephani Idoko, Miss Ghana – Gifty Boake, VP of Entertainment Twitter – TJ Adeshola, Sony Music – Tunde Ogundipe and more!

Advertisement

The film is directed and produced by Jáde Osiberu— GANGS OF LAGOS is the thriller you don’t want to miss!

(Photo Credit: Troi Williams 
Watch the trailer below.

GANGS OF LAGOS is available now worldwide on Prime Video! 

#GangsOfLagosonPrime | #primevideonaija 

Instagram: @PrimeVideoNaija @PrimeVideo 

Twitter: @PrimeVideoNaija