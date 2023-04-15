Thursday night, Prime Video transported Lagos to NYC for their first African Original movie, GANGS OF LAGOS. The exclusive event + screening was held at the swanky Bryant Park Hotel complete with an African trio of musicians that greeted each guest upon arrival. The fun-filled evening included tunes by DJ Buka, Nigerian cuisine such as ‘Suya,’ and ‘Jollof’ by Accra Restaurant in Harlem. and a moderated conversation with the film stars Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Chioma Chukwuka, with comedian/actor Dulo.

Handcrafted cocktails and a 3-course menu served as the prelude to the jaw-dropping film. From beginning to end, guests were on the edge of their seats. The Nigerian action-crime thriller follows the lives of three young friends – Obalola (Tobi Bakre), Gift (Adesua Etomi-Wellington), and Ify (Chike) – as they navigate destiny, growing up on the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos. Following the screening, a Q&A revealed several moments from the film’s stars. The night ended with more tunes and the dessert course fit for a king or queen.

In addition to talent, additional notable attendees included: actress Zephani Idoko, Miss Ghana – Gifty Boake, VP of Entertainment Twitter – TJ Adeshola, Sony Music – Tunde Ogundipe and more!

The film is directed and produced by Jáde Osiberu— GANGS OF LAGOS is the thriller you don’t want to miss!

(Photo Credit: Troi Williams

Watch the trailer below.

GANGS OF LAGOS is available now worldwide on Prime Video!

