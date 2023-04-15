Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been suspended 30 games from the NBA for his domestic violence and child abuse charges.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Bridges is getting credit for 20 games and will serve a 10-game suspension at the top of the next NBA season.

“The NBA conducted its own investigation into this matter, reviewing all available materials and interviewing numerous third-party witnesses, as well as the parties involved,” the league said in an official statement. “The NBA also consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance in such cases. The 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstance of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors.”

