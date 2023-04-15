The Weeknd Performs New Song During Surprise Coachella Appearance

The Weeknd popped up at Coachella, and he had a new song in his bag. Appearing in Metro Boomin’s set, The Weekend tagged with a saxophone-wielding Mike Dean for the performance.

The song is believed to be included in the teased project, THE IDOL VOL. 1. You can see the moment below.

The Weeknd just previewed a new track during Metro Boomin’s set at Coachella 🕺🔥 pic.twitter.com/pb7JefHFnh — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) April 15, 2023

The Weeknd is teasing a new project. Hitting Twitter, he uploaded a video of himself in the studio and announced “THE IDOL VOL. 1.”

“THE IDOL VOL. 1 coming soon (double fantasy & jealous guy just a taste)”